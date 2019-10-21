Virtacoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Virtacoin has a market cap of $8,248.00 and $13.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.