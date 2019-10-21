VikkyToken Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. VikkyToken has a total market cap of $8,569.00 and $17,309.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VikkyToken has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One VikkyToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00222127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.01297732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VikkyToken Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal . VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal . VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

