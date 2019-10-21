Vertigol Unlimited Company Acquires 249,900 Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (TSE:MPV) Stock

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) insider Vertigol Unlimited Company purchased 249,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$344,862.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,971,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,900,487.84.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$5.25.

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.77 million for the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

