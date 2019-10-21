Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.75 and last traded at $183.53, 1,276,197 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,041,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $383,115.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,743.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $755,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,053 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,908. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after buying an additional 70,337 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

