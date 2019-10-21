Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $33.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 234 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Verso in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the second quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Verso by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Verso by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.98. Verso had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.30 million. Research analysts expect that Verso will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

