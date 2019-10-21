Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 94,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,017. The firm has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.