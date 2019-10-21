Verge (XVG) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Verge has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $54.71 million and $1.23 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Crex24, Coindeal and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00667409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012471 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,006,371,929 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Gate.io, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.