Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce sales of $309.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.21 million and the highest is $312.67 million. Vereit reported sales of $289.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,363,000 after buying an additional 918,279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 18.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vereit by 21.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,240,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,230,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 152.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vereit stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Vereit has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

