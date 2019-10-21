Veoneer (VNE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.18. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of VNE opened at $16.57 on Monday. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.