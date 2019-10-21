VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VEON in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VEON by 265.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 858,589 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in VEON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,110,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VEON by 623.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 187,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 161,630 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in VEON by 102.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,245,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,129 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). VEON had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
