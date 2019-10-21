VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,050% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 million and a P/E ratio of 17.62.

About VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

