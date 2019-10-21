Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Tops $3.43 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Veil has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $83,057.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00222005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.01364718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 52,067,674 coins and its circulating supply is 43,226,745 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

