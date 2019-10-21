Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.37 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

In related news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

