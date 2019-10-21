Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Cut by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.39. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,990. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $179.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.74.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

