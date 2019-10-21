Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Telenav were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telenav by 275.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Telenav by 1,452.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Telenav in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Telenav in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telenav in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telenav alerts:

Shares of TNAV stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Telenav Inc has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $58.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNAV shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $671,400.00. Also, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,404 shares of company stock worth $5,462,082. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.