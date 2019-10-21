Vanguard Group Inc. Has $14.91 Million Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.43% of The Rubicon Project worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,457,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 14,734.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 736,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 233,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

RUBI opened at $8.80 on Monday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,222,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,050.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 33,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,985 shares of company stock worth $674,475. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUBI shares. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

