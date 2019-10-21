Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

LE stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Lands’ End’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

