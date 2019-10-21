Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 109,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.30% of Beazer Homes USA worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 78,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE BZH opened at $16.14 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $492.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

