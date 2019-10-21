Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 38,571 Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.07% of Great Ajax worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 641.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 118.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $15.60 on Monday. Great Ajax Corp has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $310.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

