Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.99. 8,354,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,667,563. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

