Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 105 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $127.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

