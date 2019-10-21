VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 91,210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 709,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,716 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

