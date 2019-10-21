VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 37.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

