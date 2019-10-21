VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.34

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $11.13. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 94,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

