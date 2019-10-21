ValuEngine Upgrades Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) to Buy

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE NM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.19 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 194,751 shares during the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

