ValuEngine Upgrades Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) to “Hold”

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ATLO stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO John L. Pierschbacher acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,812.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,365 shares of company stock valued at $62,086 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ames National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

