Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,237 Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000.

Shares of JPIN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.56. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,474. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

