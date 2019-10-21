USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USAC. TheStreet lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

USAC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 992,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.26.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,793,000 after buying an additional 18,530,322 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 9,183.5% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 14,278,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 14,124,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 599,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

