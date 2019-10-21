Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $733.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.80. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.