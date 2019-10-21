Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $146.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.79 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 target price on Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.53.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.