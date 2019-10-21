Unity Biotechnology Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBX. ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Unity Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.19. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 246.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

