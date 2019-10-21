United States Steel Co. Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of X stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. United States Steel has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in United States Steel by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5,611.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

