United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €33.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.62 ($49.56).

Shares of UTDI opened at €35.52 ($41.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Internet has a one year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a one year high of €35.99 ($41.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

