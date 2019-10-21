United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

UBSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Weddle acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,937.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

