Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.79). Uniqure reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,232.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In other news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $224,906.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,229 shares of company stock worth $1,802,041. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Uniqure by 275.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Uniqure by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

