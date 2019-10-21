Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lifted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.25. The company had a trading volume of 70,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,473. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day moving average of $168.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

