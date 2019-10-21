Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $129,538,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

