UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 23.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE:UMH opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $587.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,403.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 603,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,072 shares of company stock worth $295,495 over the last three months. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 343,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.