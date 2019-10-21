UBS Group Cuts BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Price Target to $52.00

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

BBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $52.67 on Monday. BB&T has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. BB&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BB&T will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 553,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,747,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,134,000 after purchasing an additional 114,214 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

