UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SurModics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SurModics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SurModics by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SurModics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SurModics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,361.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $876,390. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $44.83 on Monday. SurModics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $620.84 million, a PE ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.08.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SurModics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

