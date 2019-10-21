UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 9,500 PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after buying an additional 236,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after buying an additional 100,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,200. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $725.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PetIQ Inc has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PETQ. ValuEngine cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.