UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Resolute Forest Products worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.9% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at $328,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall C. Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $405.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

