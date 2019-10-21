UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,635 Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,159,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 78,812 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 371,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 107,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIK. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, First Analysis lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,836.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn R. Larsen sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $249,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $434,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,192 shares of company stock worth $800,681. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $57.87 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $803.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

