UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 17,700 Shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.