Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.64.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Mizuho upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $82.42 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

