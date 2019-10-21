Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,281 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $154.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.09 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.30, for a total value of $5,286,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,498,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,164,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $4,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,670.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,044 shares of company stock worth $13,798,763 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $215.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

