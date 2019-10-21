Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $773,000 Investment in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Snap by 25.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap by 74.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,152,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Snap from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Snap stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lara Sweet sold 22,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $379,763.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,178,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,039,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 130,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,357,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,075,045 shares of company stock worth $86,802,372.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

