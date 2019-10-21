Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $729,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -744.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

