Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $600,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPXS opened at $16.90 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

