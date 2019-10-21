Tuttle Tactical Management Has $954,000 Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,040,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $9,537,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,303,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

